Oshie recorded an assist and three hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 5.

Oshie set up Conor Sheary for a shot that led to the latter's rebound goal. The assist gave Oshie four points in five playoff contests during the Capitals' abbreviated postseason run. The 34-year-old had 22 goals and 43 points in 53 regular-season games. He's under contract for four more years, but the Washington state native could be scooped up by the Kraken in July's expansion draft if the Capitals don't protect him.