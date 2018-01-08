Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Nabs two assists
Oshie had two assists in Sunday's overtime win over the Blues.
Oshie had gone five straight games without recording a point before getting back on the scoresheet Sunday afternoon. The 31-year-old has otherwise been super reliable this season, notching 11 goals and 26 points in 36 games. His role on the top line and first power-play unit alongside Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin make him a lethal fantasy weapon who should be owned in most formats.
