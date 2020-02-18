Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Nearly brings Capitals back
Oshie scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, on his only two shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to Vegas. He also added five hits.
Oshie single-handedly made the game interesting midway through the third period, scoring twice just over two minutes apart to draw Washington to within a goal. Both goals were absolute rockets from the right faceoff circle and the outburst gave him five goals in the last five games. The 33-year-old now has 24 goals and 44 points in 59 games, with 10 of his tallies coming with the man advantage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.