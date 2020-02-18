Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Nearly brings Capitals back

Oshie scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, on his only two shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to Vegas. He also added five hits.

Oshie single-handedly made the game interesting midway through the third period, scoring twice just over two minutes apart to draw Washington to within a goal. Both goals were absolute rockets from the right faceoff circle and the outburst gave him five goals in the last five games. The 33-year-old now has 24 goals and 44 points in 59 games, with 10 of his tallies coming with the man advantage.