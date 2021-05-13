Oshie (lower body) is skating but hasn't been cleared for game action, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

With Game 1 against the Bruins on Saturday, Oshie will need to make some significant strides in a short window of time in order to avoid missing the start of the playoffs. If the dynamic winger is unable to play, it will likely see Tom Wilson and Conor Sheary fill out the second line with Lars Eller. Once healthy, Oshie should be in the mix for a top-six role, though utilizing him on the third lin would give the Caps more attacking options.