Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not expected back in postseason
Oshie (upper body) is "highly unlikely" to return this postseason, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
It's rather ominous that Oshie's recovery could span beyond the postseason, especially knowing that the Stanley Cup playoffs run all the way through early June. The Capitals will be looking for another offensive spark from Devante Smith-Pelly -- who made a big splash en route to the franchise's Stanley Cup win in 2018 -- now that he's been recalled from AHL Hershey as a reinforcement for Oshie.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...