Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not expected back in postseason

Oshie (upper body) is "highly unlikely" to return this postseason, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

It's rather ominous that Oshie's recovery could span beyond the postseason, especially knowing that the Stanley Cup playoffs run all the way through early June. The Capitals will be looking for another offensive spark from Devante Smith-Pelly -- who made a big splash en route to the franchise's Stanley Cup win in 2018 -- now that he's been recalled from AHL Hershey as a reinforcement for Oshie.