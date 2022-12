Oshie (upper body) ditched the non-contact jersey at Thursday's game-day skate but is not expected to be in the lineup versus the Senators, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Oshie will be sidelined for his fifth consecutive contest due to his upper-body issue but appears to be trending in the right direction. Prior to his absence, the winger was stuck in a five-game pointless streak but could still be in line for a spot in the top six, as well as likely up with the No. 1 power-play unit.