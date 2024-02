Oshie (lower body) will not play in Florida on Saturday, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Oshie won't skate Friday or Saturday and could be out a while as the Capitals are still unsure as to the severity of the injury. Oshie has 10 goals and 18 points in 38 games this season. Look for Tom Wilson to move up to the first line alongside Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin, while Sonny Milano could see time on the second power play.