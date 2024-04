Oshie (upper body) will not play Tuesday against the Sabres, per Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report.

Oshie has been battling injuries all year -- he's only played 47 games this season. The 37-year-old has 11 goals and 11 assists on the year to go along with 83 shots on goal. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Penguins.