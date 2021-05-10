Oshie (lower body) did not participate in Monday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Oshie was injured in the second period of Saturday's 2-1 overtime win against the Flyers and did not return. Washington is already dealing with significant injuries in their top six heading into the postseason and with nothing significant left to play for, it's likely the team will be cautious with the 34-year-old winger. The 24th overall pick of the Blues in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft has notched 22 goals and 43 points in 53 games this season.