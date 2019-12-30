Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not practicing Monday

Oshie (illness) won't participate in Monday's practice.

Oshie has played all 40 games this season, accruing 15 goals -- seven on the power play -- and 12 assists. The skilled winger has fallen ill, though, so his status for Tuesday's matchup against the Islanders is in jeopardy. If Oshie can't go, Richard Panik will likely bump up to the second line.