Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not practicing Sunday

Oshie (head) was not on the ice for Sunday's practice, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Oshie was taken down hard to the ice in the final moments of a Nov. 14 loss in Winnipeg and has yet to skate since then. The 29-year-old's history of concussions adds an extra layer of concern to the injury, but he remains day-to-day for the time being.

