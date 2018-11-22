Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not practicing
Oshie (head) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.
While it's possible the former Team USA hero on the international stage is taking off for Thanksgiving, it's much more plausible that Oshie's head injury is keeping him off the ice. Fellow top-six forward Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) was also absent from practice.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...