Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not practicing

Oshie (head) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

While it's possible the former Team USA hero on the international stage is taking off for Thanksgiving, it's much more plausible that Oshie's head injury is keeping him off the ice. Fellow top-six forward Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body) was also absent from practice.

