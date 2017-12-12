Oshie (upper body) will not play Tuesday night against the visiting Avalanche, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Make it four straight absences for one of the NHL's premier scorers. The Capitals are deep enough up front to hold their own offensively without Oshie -- as evidenced by their winning two of the past three games and collecting 10 combined goals in such victories -- but you'd have to be in quite the shallow fantasy league to not be impacted by the shifty pivot's absence. Oshie's next opportunity to suit up now comes Thursday against the Bruins.