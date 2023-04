Oshie did not practice Saturday after departing Thursday's contest with an upper-body injury, per Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington.

Oshie's status appears in doubt for Sunday's matchup with the Rangers. The 36-year-old winger has 19 goals and 16 assists through 58 games this season. Washington will likely bring someone up from AHL Hershey if Oshie is unable to dress Sunday.