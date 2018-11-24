Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not traveling with team

Oshie (head) won't travel to New York for Saturday's game against the Rangers or Monday's versus the Islanders, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Oshie's next chance to crack the lineup will be Nov. 30 against the Devils. As a result, there's a good chance Oshie is placed on injured reserve to free up a roster spot since center Evgeni Kuznetsov (upper body) isn't expected to play during the road trip, either.