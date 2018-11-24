Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not traveling with team
Oshie (head) won't travel to New York for Saturday's game against the Rangers or Monday's versus the Islanders, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Oshie's next chance to crack the lineup will be Nov. 30 against the Devils. As a result, there's a good chance Oshie is placed on injured reserve to free up a roster spot since center Evgeni Kuznetsov (upper body) isn't expected to play during the road trip, either.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...