Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Notches 500th career point

Oshie tallied two goals -- including one on the power-play -- an assist, a plus-3 rating, three shots and two hits during Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

The three-point effort gives Oshie 205 goals and 295 helpers in 712 career games with the Blues and Capitals. 2019, in particular, has been very kind to the first-round pick from the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, who has seven goals and 20 points in 20 games since the start of the calendar year. The 31-year-old was slowed by injuries in the front half of the season but is rounding into form at the right time, so fantasy owners should keep rolling him out regularly.

