Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Notches assist Wednesday
Oshie tallied an assist, a plus-2 rating, two shots and two hits during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Rangers.
After a down-year that saw just 18 goals and 47 points in 74 games, Oshie has rebounded spectacularly with four goals and seven points in the first six games. The 31-year-old winger is usually a reliable 50-60 point player, and his hot start combined with enviable power-play usage should afford him the opportunity to return to that level once again in 2018-19 if he can stay healthy.
More News
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Buries two goals Thursday•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Two-point performance in win over Bruins•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Pots goal Sunday•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Fills stat sheet in Game 4•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Sets up a pair in loss•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Ices Lightning with two goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...