Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Notches assist Wednesday

Oshie tallied an assist, a plus-2 rating, two shots and two hits during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Rangers.

After a down-year that saw just 18 goals and 47 points in 74 games, Oshie has rebounded spectacularly with four goals and seven points in the first six games. The 31-year-old winger is usually a reliable 50-60 point player, and his hot start combined with enviable power-play usage should afford him the opportunity to return to that level once again in 2018-19 if he can stay healthy.