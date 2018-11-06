Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Notches goal Monday

Oshie recorded a goal and three hits while logging 19:20 of ice time during Monday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Oshie is picking up where he left off with seven goals and 12 points in 13 games -- a pace that would put him on track for a career season. Logging plenty of minutes in Washington's potent top six and a mainstay on the top power-play unit, the 31-year-old winger should be played regularly across all formats.