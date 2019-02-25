Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Notches helper Sunday

Oshie recorded an assist and three shots during Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers.

Oshie has compiled seven goals and 22 points in 25 games since the calendar rolled over into 2019. Only a minus-8 rating and modest power-play production (5 points) over that span blemishes his resume since Jan. 1, so make sure he's a fixture in your lineups as fantasy playoffs approach.