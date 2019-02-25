Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Notches helper Sunday
Oshie recorded an assist and three shots during Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers.
Oshie has compiled seven goals and 22 points in 25 games since the calendar rolled over into 2019. Only a minus-8 rating and modest power-play production (5 points) over that span blemishes his resume since Jan. 1, so make sure he's a fixture in your lineups as fantasy playoffs approach.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...