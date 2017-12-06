Oshie (upper body), as expected, will not suit up against the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Oshie will miss his first game of the 2017-18 campaign due to his upper-body malady. While the winger is still finding ways to contribute offensively (six assists), he has been unable to shake off a seven-game goal drought. Part of the reason the Everett, Washington native isn't finding the back of the net is his limited shots. During his goalless streak, the 26-year-old has only fired eight pucks on goal -- barely over one per game. Alex Chiasson will likely get a look at a top-six role during Oshie's absence.