Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Officially ruled out
Oshie (upper body), as expected, will not suit up against the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Oshie will miss his first game of the 2017-18 campaign due to his upper-body malady. While the winger is still finding ways to contribute offensively (six assists), he has been unable to shake off a seven-game goal drought. Part of the reason the Everett, Washington native isn't finding the back of the net is his limited shots. During his goalless streak, the 26-year-old has only fired eight pucks on goal -- barely over one per game. Alex Chiasson will likely get a look at a top-six role during Oshie's absence.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...