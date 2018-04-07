Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Omitted from lineup Saturday

Oshie, who's been hampered by a lower-body injury, will be a spectator for Saturday's home game against the Devils, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

It appears that Oshie will simply have the night off for rest as the Capitals prepare for the Stanley Cup playoffs, as we haven't heard of any setbacks with the lower-body injury that caused him to miss Monday's road game against the Blues. We're projecting Tom Wilson and Brett Connolly to fill out the top six on the right wing without Oshie.