Oshie picked up three assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Oshie is well on his way to career-high numbers this season. He has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 25 games, which projects to just over 70 points. Oshie's best-overall season came in 2013-14 (60 points). Enjoy the ride.