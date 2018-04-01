Capitals' T.J. Oshie: On ice for morning skate Sunday
Oshie (lower body) took part in morning skate and is expected to play Sunday in Pittsburgh, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Oshie left early in Friday's contest against the Hurricanes after registering an assist, extending his point streak to four games. The 31-year-old American has had a bit of a down year, scoring just 17 goals and 45 points, both being his lowest since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.
