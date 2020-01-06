Capitals' T.J. Oshie: One of each win in thrilling OT win
Oshie scored and drew an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime versus the Sharks.
Trailing by two with only a minute left in the game, Jakub Vrana scored at 19:13 to cut San Jose's lead to one. Then, with 15 seconds remaining, Oshie's 16th of the season tied the game and paved the way for Lars Eller's game-winning goal 2:01 into the extra period. The two-point effort gives Oshie points in three straight, pushing his season total to 31 points in 43 games.
