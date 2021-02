Oshie (upper body) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Flyers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Oshie reportedly had a maintenance day Saturday, but it appears his absence was the sign of a more serious issue. Injuries are stacking up for the Capitals, as they'll also be without Jakub Vrana and Evgeny Kuznetsov -- both players are in the league's COVID-19 protocol.