Oshie (personal) will not play Monday against the Rangers,JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Oshie will miss Monday's contest for personal reasons and no timetable for his return has been established. The 34-year-old has been a key contributor for the Capitals of late with 13 goals and 25 points in his last 30 games and Washington will certainly feel the loss even if Alex Ovechkin (lower body) and John Carlson (lower body) are able to return.