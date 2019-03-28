Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Out Thursday
Oshie (illness) won't play Thursday against Carolina.
With Oshie unavailable, Andre Burakovsky will slide up to the second line against the Hurricanes. The American winger's illness isn't expected to keep him sidelined for long, so there's a good chance he'll be ready to return Saturday against Tampa Bay.
