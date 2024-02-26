Oshie (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports. The 37-year-old winger has also been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Oshie's injury is of the non-contact variety, so although he'll be evaluated on a week-to-week basis, he could be facing a lengthy recovery. Hendrix Lapierre will likely see regular playing time with the Capitals until Oshie, who's picked up 10 goals and 18 points through 38 contests this campaign, is ready to return.