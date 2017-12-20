Oshie dished out two hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Stars.

Tuesday was Oshie's first time in the lineup in six games, as he was sidelined by an upper-body injury. While Oshie is scoring goals at a lower rate this season than last -- 0.49 per game in 2016-17 versus 0.34 per game in 2017-18 -- his contributions on the power play have been impressive. Through just 29 games, Oshie has scored seven goals with the man advantage, equaling the amount he scored in 68 games a season ago.