Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Physical presence Tuesday
Oshie dished out two hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Stars.
Tuesday was Oshie's first time in the lineup in six games, as he was sidelined by an upper-body injury. While Oshie is scoring goals at a lower rate this season than last -- 0.49 per game in 2016-17 versus 0.34 per game in 2017-18 -- his contributions on the power play have been impressive. Through just 29 games, Oshie has scored seven goals with the man advantage, equaling the amount he scored in 68 games a season ago.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...