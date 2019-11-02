Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Picks up eighth goal
Oshie scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Capitals.
Oshie drove the front of the net and tapped home a Michal Kempny feed late in the third period to round out the scoring. He's now hit the scoresheet in 11 of 15 games this season, amassing eight goals and 12 points. He's easily on pace for his fourth 20-goal season since joining Washington in 2015-16.
