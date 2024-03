Oshie (upper body) is expected to play Sunday against Winnipeg, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Barring a last-minute setback, Oshie will return to the lineup following a two-game absence. He should occupy a top-six role and see time on the power play versus the Jets. Oshie has 11 goals, 19 points, 81 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and 64 hits across 43 appearances this season.