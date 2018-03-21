Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Posts two-point night
Oshie recorded a goal, a power-play assist, and two shots during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.
Oshie now has four goals in his last three contests after a dismal span in which he only managed one goal over 20 games. Rounding into form late in the campaign, fantasy owners can only hope for a bounce-back campaign in 2018-19 where this season's numbers might depress his fantasy ranking enough to make him an attractive sleeper option in upcoming drafts.
More News
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Snaps 19-game goal drought with two•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Tallies assist Thursday•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Tallies assist Monday•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Handed $5,000 fine•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Snaps goal-scoring drought Wednesday•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Reunited with Backstrom•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...