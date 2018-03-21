Play

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Posts two-point night

Oshie recorded a goal, a power-play assist, and two shots during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Oshie now has four goals in his last three contests after a dismal span in which he only managed one goal over 20 games. Rounding into form late in the campaign, fantasy owners can only hope for a bounce-back campaign in 2018-19 where this season's numbers might depress his fantasy ranking enough to make him an attractive sleeper option in upcoming drafts.

