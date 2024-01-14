Oshie scored the game-winning goal on four shots while adding two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

The veteran winger snuck behind the New York defense and tapped home a Dylan Strome pass midway through the third period to give Washington its only lead of the afternoon. Oshie's had trouble staying healthy since late November, playing only six of the Caps' last 23 games, and on the the season he's managed just three goals and five points in 23 contests. He still has a top-six role and spot on the first power-play unit when he's on the ice though, and the 37-year-old might be able to put together a solid second half.