Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Pots game-winner Sunday

Oshie scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Penguins.

He knocked home the game-winner midway through the third period, then helped set up Carl Hagelin's empty-netter in the final minute. Oshie is having a productive February, racking up six goals and nine points through 10 games, and he's now reached 25 goals for the second straight campaign and the fourth time in five seasons as a Capital.