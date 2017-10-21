Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Pots goal Friday
Oshie had a goal and three shots in Friday's 4-3 OT win over the Red Wings.
Oshie has been off to a flying start to the 2017-18 campaign with six goals and nine points in eight games. Fresh off an eight-year contract extension and clicking well with Nicklas Backstrom, the 30-year-old winger is well on his way to finishing in the 50-60 point range fantasy owners have come to rely on in recent seasons. Even if he cools off -- which is likely given that he's scoring on 31.6% of his shots thus far -- he's still a worthy play every night so keep him in your lineups.
