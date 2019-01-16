Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Pots goal in milestone game
Oshie tallied a goal, a minus-2 rating and three shots during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.
Oshie potted his 14th goal of the season in his 700th career NHL game. The 31-year-old winger has picked up the scoring pace recently with three goals and five points in his last five games, so make sure he's in your lineup moving forward.
