Oshie potted a goal and had a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-1 rout over the Canadiens.

The speedy winger has one goal in the first two games after finishing last season with 33 markers. Lined up alongside Nicklas Backstrom and Andre Burakovsky and still garnering plenty of power-play minutes, expect the 30-year-old winger to finish in the 50-60 point range if he can stay healthy in Washington's potent offense.