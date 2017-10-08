Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Pots goal Saturday
Oshie potted a goal and had a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-1 rout over the Canadiens.
The speedy winger has one goal in the first two games after finishing last season with 33 markers. Lined up alongside Nicklas Backstrom and Andre Burakovsky and still garnering plenty of power-play minutes, expect the 30-year-old winger to finish in the 50-60 point range if he can stay healthy in Washington's potent offense.
More News
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Returns to practice•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Leaves game as precaution•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Inks eight-year extension with Washington•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Left unprotected as pending UFA•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Close to re-singing with Caps•
-
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Pots career-high 33 goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...