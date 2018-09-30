Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Pots goal Sunday
Oshie recorded a goal, a minus-1 rating and two shots during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Blues.
Oshie has had a fairly quiet preseason but is rounding into form in advance of the home opener on Oct. 3. A fixture on the second line with Nicklas Backstrom and with the top power-play unit, the 31-year-old winger should be in line for another 50-point campaign if he can stay healthy.
