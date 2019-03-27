Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Pots goal Tuesday
Oshie recorded a goal and three shots during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Oshie has two goals and seven points over his last eight games and is knocking on the door of another 50-point season. Keep him rolling throughout your fantasy playoffs.
