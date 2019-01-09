Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Pots milestone goals Tuesday

Oshie tallied two goals, three shots and a plus-3 rating during Tuesday's 5-3 win against the Flyers.

Oshie's second tally was the 200th goal of his NHL career as the 32-year-old reached 13 goals and 18 points in 31 games midway through the 2018-19 season. The 32-year-old winger has struggled since missing 11 games with a suspected concussion on Nov. 14, notching just four goals and no helpers in 12 games upon returning. The Capitals can only hope the 24th overall pick from the 2005 NHL Entry Draft has turned the corner, and is worth an add if available in any fantasy format.