Oshie scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, on five shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Oshie netted the Capitals' first and third goals, but their offense dried up after the latter tally. The 35-year-old has been a bright spot for the Capitals' offense with five goals, including three on the power play, and one assist in five playoff contests. He's added 15 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating while playing in a top-six role.