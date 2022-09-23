Oshie (upper body) took part in Friday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Oshie was held out of Thursday's testing as a precaution following offseason core surgery and his presence in Friday's session is an encouraging sign that he should be ready for the regular season opener on Oct. 12. The 35-year-old skated on the third line alongside Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller during Friday's session and is expected to be a fixture on the top power-play unit once again during the 2022-23 campaign.