Oshie (upper body) is practicing in a regular jersey Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Oshie was in a non-contact jersey at practice Wednesday and is nearing a return to the lineup after missing the last five games. Oshie had eight straight 40-plus point campaigns in the NHL earlier in his career, but the 36-year-old has only a goal and an assist in 17 contests this season.