Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Produces GWG late

Oshie scored a goal on three shots and delivered three hits with two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over Colorado.

Oshie scored on a nifty deflection with 2:04 left in regulation to deliver the victory for the Capitals. It was his third straight game with a goal and pushed his season total to 22. The 33-year-old has elevated his play over the last month and change, collecting points in eight of his last 10 games (five goals, six assists). Oshie hit the 25-goal mark in three of his four seasons in Washington and appears poised to do so again in 2019-20.