Oshie suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's practice and will be a game-time decision for the evening's contest versus Vancouver, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Oshie left Washington's practice before he could participate in line rushes. The 37-year-old has 11 goals and 19 points in 41 outings this season. If Oshie can't play Saturday, Aliaksei Protas will likely serve in a bigger role. Nicolas Aube-Kubel might also draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch Thursday if Oshie is unavailable.