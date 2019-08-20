Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Ready for 2019-20 campaign

Oshie (collarbone) is healthy ahead of the start of the 2019-20 campaign, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Oshie missed the end of last season after suffering a broken clavicle during the playoffs. Injuries limited the winger to just 69 regular-season contests, but he still managed to rack up 25 goals and 29 helpers for a sixth 50-plus point year. The 31-year-old figures to take on a top-six role once again and should continue to feature on the top power-play unit, giving him top-end fantasy value.