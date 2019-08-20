Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Ready for 2019-20 campaign
Oshie (collarbone) is healthy ahead of the start of the 2019-20 campaign, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Oshie missed the end of last season after suffering a broken clavicle during the playoffs. Injuries limited the winger to just 69 regular-season contests, but he still managed to rack up 25 goals and 29 helpers for a sixth 50-plus point year. The 31-year-old figures to take on a top-six role once again and should continue to feature on the top power-play unit, giving him top-end fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Bust candidates
Kyle Riley previews a few of the biggest potential busts for 2019-20.