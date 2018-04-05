Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Ready to rock
Oshie (lower body) will suit up against the Predators on Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Oshie told reporters that he was really looking forward to facing his former Blues team in St. Louis on Monday, but admitted that resting was the right decision since he feels his lower-body injury is "much improved." The 31-year-old has been a beast offensively of late, owning six goals and four assists over his last 10 outings. He needs to be activated in all fantasy settings.
