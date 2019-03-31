Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Records third career 25-goal season

Oshie (illness) had two goals and an assist in a 6-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

The heat in Oshie's game has turned up to sizzle. He has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his last five games. And he has 25 goals, a plateau he has hit just two other times in the NHL. Oshie's 52 points push him past the half-century mark for the sixth time in his last eight seasons. Use him well.