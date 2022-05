Oshie picked up a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Oshie opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period before assisting on Evgeny Kuznetsov's tally in the third. The 35-year-old winger has had a strong series with three goals and an assist through the first four games. Oshie now has 30 goals and 33 assists in 99 career playoff contests.