Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Registers helper, but exits early Friday
Oshie (lower body) recorded an assist and a hit in 14:04 of ice time before exiting Friday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes with an injury.
Oshie has been back to his old self in the month of March with five goals and five assists in his last 14 games. Head coach Barry Trotz indicated that Oshie was held out of the final minutes for precautionary reasons, but his availability for Sunday's showdown against the Penguins is questionable so keep checking back for updates.
